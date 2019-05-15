



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says two additional measles cases have been reported in the county.

According to Health Department officials, the patients are from the same family that was previously identified as having measles.

The two latest patients are both adults that live in Allegheny County, and were not vaccinated.

But health officials add that there have been no additional public exposures because the family was given quarantine orders.

The other four cases were first reported on May 2.

Three family members, including two children and one adult, are not county residents but are visiting from overseas. The two children are unvaccinated and the adult is reportedly vaccinated.

The fourth family member is an adult Allegheny County resident. That individual was unvaccinated.

The total cases of measles in Allegheny County is now seven, including the first case, which was reported on April 30. The Allegheny County Health Department said that person is an adult, who is not vaccinated. The resident traveled internationally about two weeks before becoming ill.

Meanwhile, the Health Department is offering a limited supply of free measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines at its immunization clinic. The offer begins today, May 15, for those who are at high risk. Those people include children from 12 months of age to adults 61 years of age who have not been vaccinated.

The walk-in clinic is being held at 425 First Avenue, on the fourth floor, in Downtown Pittsburgh. Their hours include Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 1-8 p.m.

