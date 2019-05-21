



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A familiar start to the Antonio Brown era in Oakland, as Antonio Brown has reportedly decided not to show up for the team’s OTAs.

No @AB84 at OTA’s for the @Raiders today, but a source close to the organization says there’s no drama involved. He’s in & out of the practice facility multiple times a day. #RaiderNation — Sara Hodges KOVR (@saratalkssports) May 21, 2019

According to reporters Brown didn’t show up for the Raiders voluntary organized team activities.

RELATED LINKS:

Exclusive Interview With Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger On Antonio Brown

QB Ben Roethlisberger Speaks At Start Of OTAs

Antonio Brown Calls Roethlisberger “Two Face”

Antonio Brown Returns To Pittsburgh For Court Hearing

Brown had been participating in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts so far this season after being traded from the Steelers.

Sources tell CBS Sacramento that Brown has been in and out of the practice facility multiple times a day.

Brown skipped part of the Steelers OTAs last year, blaming the “media pressure” that was being put on him.

Yesterday Brown lashed out on social media apparently in response to Ben Roethlisberger’s interview with KDKA News.

He wrote, “two face” on Twitter before the interview aired.