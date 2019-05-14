



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It seems as though business is not over for Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh.

Brown posted a video from his Instagram Tuesday morning from the Allegheny County Courthouse.

“To all my fans in Pittsburgh, I never got to say goodbye,” Brown said in the video. “I’m here today in the downtown Pittsburgh Court.”

Brown was at the courthouse for a summary appeal hearing regarding the traffic stop from last summer. Brown was charged with reckless driving for traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour on McKnight Road.

That original charge was moved to a lesser charge at the hearing Tuesday. Brown is now guilty for driving at a safe speed and will be required to pay a fine.

One Pittsburgher, Jaime Ramirez, rushed into town with his number 84 jersey after seeing Brown’s Instagram video.

“I’m here to see my former favorite Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown,” Ramirez said. “I didn’t get to say goodbye to him when he left, so he put on his Instagram for his fans to come down and meet him, so I wanted to come meet my boy before he went back to Oakland for the last time.”

Brown’s hearing wrapped up before Ramirez got to the City-County Building.

“Yeah, it was a little upsetting, but I’m sure he’ll be back,” Ramirez said.

Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders at the beginning of the NFL offseason for two draft picks following his falling out with Pittsburgh. Brown did thank fans with billboards posted around Pittsburgh days after the trade.