PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A missing mother was found dead in Larimer this March. Now, her cause of death has been released.

Pittsburgh Police say that Jessica Young, a 35-year-old mother of six, was last seen leaving a house in Lincoln-Lemington last September.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

The East Liberty woman’s body was discovered in a wooded area under the Larimer Avenue Bridge along Washington Boulevard on March 13.

At the time, authorities did not know the cause of death. Detectives were still investigating what happened.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Friday that Young died from blunt force trauma to her head and trunk.

The manner of her death has not yet been determined, according to the medical examiner.

