PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Ryan Shazier has been honored as the 2019 George Halas Award winner for his fight to return to the football field following injury.
The Pro Football Writers of America named Shazier the winner Monday afternoon.
“.@steelers LB @RyanShazier, who continues to make remarkable progress after a spinal contusion suffered late in the 2017 season, has been selected as the 2019 George Halas Award winner by the PFWA.”
Shazier has not played in over a year after suffering a major neck injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in December of 2017. He has already been ruled out for play in 2019 as he continues to recover and fight for a potential return to football in the near future. He has been seen making great progress lately, including at his recent wedding.
The George Halas Award is given yearly to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Current Steelers running back James Conner was a finalist this year as well for his battle and victory over cancer.