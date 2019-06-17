



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Trooper Josh, a 14-year-old with a rare neurological disease, is heading home from the hospital, but not without a special send-off.

Josh, who has Krabbe’s disease, is reportedly a huge fan of all things related to the police force, and the Pittsburgh Police say they’re big fans of Josh, too.

He was recently sworn in after the police learned about his passion for policework.

Now, after coming to UPMC Children’s Hospital for treatment, a video posted to Facebook shows Josh leaving the hospital while the Pittsburgh Police send him off.

The post reads: “Trooper Josh is heading home, but not without a surprise special send-off from his his true blue friends from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.”

In another post on Twitter, Police Chief Scott Schubert said that Josh was a “true inspiration” to everyone he’d met over the past two weeks.

Thankful we had a chance to get to know Trooper Josh while he was in @CityPGH for surgery at @ChildrensPgh. A true inspiration to everyone he met the last 2 weeks. We suprised Josh today with a big send-off of @PghPolice officers who wished him well. #TrooperJosh @PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/4paOjpBzRn — Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) June 16, 2019

The police are wishing Josh the best with his recovery.