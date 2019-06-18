



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is joining a federal lawsuit against U.S. Steel with the hopes of bringing the most persuasive case possible.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday granted the Health Department’s motion to intervene in a citizen’s lawsuit, brought by the Clean Air Council and PennEnvironment, against U.S. Steel.

The plaintiffs are seeking remedies for air quality violations related to last year’s Chrismas Eve fire at Clairton Coke Works.

The Department explained in a statement that joining the plaintiffs “ensures the strongest case possible is brought against U.S. Steel, increases the resources available to the Department and allows for the best possible outcome for public health and impacted residents.”

The Health Department filed a motion to intervene in the federal lawsuit on May 3.

The Department will now seek all of the remedies and civil penalties related to the December 2018 fire through federal court.