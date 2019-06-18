UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A Fayette County mixed martial arts trainer, already charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girls, is now facing new counts.
William Bosley Jr., of Uniontown, is charged with sexual acts with an animal.
According to the criminal complaint, while searching Bosley’s phone as part of previous investigations, state police discovered inappropriate photos he allegedly sent to a woman on Facebook Messenger.
State police say the photos showed Bosley exposing himself, and inappropriate behavior with a dog.
Last year, Bosley was arrested for alleged sexual assault and other related counts. He is now awaiting trial on more than 100 counts.
In one alleged incident, police say Bosley is accused of getting into the shower with a 14-year-old and touching her inappropriately. The victim told state troopers she repeatedly told Bosley, “No.”
Investigators say Bosley is also accused of having sex several times with a 15-year-old girl he was training. Bosley allegedly requested sexual favors in exchange for training time and to line up MMA fights for the victim.
