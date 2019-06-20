



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man, originally from Syria, is facing terrorism-related charges after police say he was planning to attack a church on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

As the investigation continues, new details continue to emerge about 21-year-old Mustafa Mousab Alowemer.

They Syrian native and current Pittsburgh residents came to the United States as a refugee in 2016.

He attended Brashear High School, an English as Second Language (ESL) school within the Pittsburgh Public School District. Alowemer graduated just a few weeks ago. School officials say students, ESL or not, can stay in school until 21 years of age by state law.

This is his yearbook photo:

Following his arrest, the Pittsburgh Public School District released a statement say it is cooperating fully with the FBI’s investigation.

They released this updated statement on Thursday afternoon.

“While the FBI’s investigation involves a recent graduate of PPS, the investigation centers around a potential terroristic act in the North Side community. The District is cooperating fully with the FBI’s investigation. As this is a federal investigation we have no further comment.”

#NEW: This video of the 2019 commencement at #Brashear shows the exact moment the alleged terror suspect walks up to receive his diploma. I’m talking with neighbors and fellow students today. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BVyJrSSy8d — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 20, 2019

Alowemer was arrested Wednesday by federal agents. He is accused of planning an attack on the Legacy International Worship Center, located on the city’s North Side, in the name of ISIS.

According to the criminal complaint, Alowemer communicated for months with an undercover FBI employee who he believed was a fellow ISIS supporter.

The 26-page criminal complaint says Alowemer alleged targeted the church because he thought it was a Nigerian and Christian Church.

RELATED STORIES:

Court documents outlined his alleged plan.

Investigators say Alowemer told agents he would walk up to the church with a backpack full of explosives, place it on one side of the church, leave with his two undercover accomplices, detonate the device and watch the explosion on surveillance.

FBI investigators say Alowemer knew his attack would likely kill people in the church and the surrounding neighborhood.

Earlier this month, Alowemer and two undercover agents drove to the church to survey the land. Wednesday was their last scheduled meeting before his planned attack in July.

Alowemer is now charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS and distributing information relating to an explosive or weapon of mass destruction.