TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Arrested For Allegedly Planning ISIS-inspired Church Bombing
By Andy Sheehan
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Bill Peduto, Immigration, Local TV, Mustafa Alowemer, Pittsburgh News, Terrorism


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The arrest of Mustafa Alowemer, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee that was a Pittsburgh resident, puts Mayor Peduto square in the middle of a heated immigration debate.

“Immigrants built this country and we are a country that’s welcoming,” he said. “The City of Pittsburgh takes pride in the fact that we are a city that’s open. I think that once you start getting rid of America being a welcoming country, you start to get rid of what America is based upon.”

Alowemer is part of a growing international community in the Northview Heights Estates, where immigrants from Africa and the Middle East have been resettled as part of the mayor’s effort to make more welcoming to people from around the world.

RELATED STORIES:

  • Who Is Terror Suspect Mustafa Alowemer? What We’ve Learned So Far
  • Brashear High School Graduate Accused In Terror Plot
  • Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto: ‘We Welcome All Refugees And Immigrants’ Despite Alleged Refugee Terror Plot
  • Syrian Refugee Mustafa Alowemer Charged For Allegedly Planning To Bomb Pittsburgh Church

    • Working with the city housing authority, resettlement agencies offer English as a second language and a variety of social services to help immigrants assimilate, but Peduto says they’re all documented and legal.

    “It doesn’t make me reconsider it [the open city policy], this country was built by immigrants and refugees,” he said. “All of the residents, including the suspect were vetted. They went through the process, they went through the legal hurdles in order to come into this country.

    The FBI believes that Alowemer was a lone wolf, acting along without accomplices or foreign entity directing him. However, an FBI agent posing as an ISIS sympathizer befriended Alowemer after he had caught the attention of authorities by posting his allegiance to ISIS on social media. The agent and an informant learned of his plans to bomb ISIS enemies.

    According to the criminal complaint, Alowemer initially planned to target a mosque on the North Side but became concerned about its proximity to the police station and its security measures.

    “Thank goodness we have folks like the FBI here in Pittsburgh and the U.S. Attorney’s Office that monitor and are watching to protect us,” Mayor Peduto said. “There is no evidence at all to say this is a cell or to say he was associated with anyone else. It seems to be a lone wolf incident.”

    Comments
    1. Tom Baranski says:
      June 20, 2019 at 6:40 PM

      Peduto is a sissy

      Reply

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s