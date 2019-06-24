Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just Ducky Tours has announced that there will be no duck boat tours in Pittsburgh this year.
Just Ducky Tours, which takes riders around the city in amphibious trucks designed during World War II, suspended operations last September for the rest of the year.
On their website, Just Ducky Tours says: “We are very sad to say that Just Ducky Tours will NOT be operating in 2019. We apologize for the disappointment.”
In March, however, Just Ducky Tours said it planned on returning to Pittsburgh streets.
This closure comes after a duck boat capsized in Missouri last summer, killing 17 people.