  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Tom Wolf, Health Care, Josh Shapiro, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Attorney General, Pennsylvania News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s governor and attorney general are promising a “major announcement” today on the dispute between UPMC and Highmark.

It comes less than a week before a deadline that will cut off Highmark customers’ access to many UPMC facilities.

The announcement is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. No details about the announcement have been released.

The Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the conduct of UPMC.

RELATED STORIES:

There is ongoing legal action as the AG’s Office has accused UPMC of violating Pennsylvania’s public charities law and unfair trade practices law.

In 2014, UPMC, Highmark and the then-attorney general negotiated the five-year consent decree that allowed Highmark customers to get low-cost, in-network services at UPMC until June 30 of this year.

As it stands now, after June 30, Highmark customers can still use doctors and services for in-network prices at three facilities with UPMC as the principal provider.

Highmark and the attorney general have argued that the deadline could be extended because of a modification provision in the decree. When a judge disagreed with that, the attorney general told KDKA “make no mistake, our work here is not done.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the announcement at 11:30 a.m., and for a live report on KDKA News at Noon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s