PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s governor and attorney general are promising a “major announcement” today on the dispute between UPMC and Highmark.
It comes less than a week before a deadline that will cut off Highmark customers’ access to many UPMC facilities.
The announcement is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. No details about the announcement have been released.
The Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the conduct of UPMC.
RELATED STORIES:
- Big Win For UPMC As Consent Decree With Highmark To End June 30
- Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro Calls UPMC’s Actions This Week A ‘PR Stunt’
- Highmark Subscribers Can Still Access UPMC Hillman Cancer Center At In-Network Rates After June 30
There is ongoing legal action as the AG’s Office has accused UPMC of violating Pennsylvania’s public charities law and unfair trade practices law.
In 2014, UPMC, Highmark and the then-attorney general negotiated the five-year consent decree that allowed Highmark customers to get low-cost, in-network services at UPMC until June 30 of this year.
As it stands now, after June 30, Highmark customers can still use doctors and services for in-network prices at three facilities with UPMC as the principal provider.
Highmark and the attorney general have argued that the deadline could be extended because of a modification provision in the decree. When a judge disagreed with that, the attorney general told KDKA “make no mistake, our work here is not done.”
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the announcement at 11:30 a.m., and for a live report on KDKA News at Noon.