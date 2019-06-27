MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is facing criminal charges after his 15-foot python escaped into a wooded area and has been missing for about a month.
Police in Morgantown announced Thursday that 19-year-old Shane Stevens has been arrested and charged with allowing an animal to run at large.
Authorities say Stevens was transporting his pet snake in a truck on May 30 when it broke out of its enclosure and slithered into the woods outside Morgantown. A criminal complaint says that Stevens told officers the snake is dangerous.
A search party that included a drone aircraft couldn’t find the python and officials have since called off the hunt.
Police say it was last seen on a hillside near Listravia Avenue.
A court clerk says Stevens doesn’t yet have an attorney.
