PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who had dozens of exotic animals seized from his Beechview home earlier this month is being charged with 36 counts of animal neglect.
Authorities conducted a search warrant at the home of Marc McGowan on June 11 and found 33 animals inside in poor conditions. Some were dead, some were alive.
He voluntarily surrounded them over to animal welfare agents, who brought them to the Humane Animal Rescue.
According to police, the following animals were removed from the home:
- 3 alligators
- 1 Burmese Python
- 1 Granite Burmese Python
- 1 Rattlesnake
- 2 Green Iguanas
- 2 small iguanas
- 1 Nile Monitor Lizard
- 4 Hairless rats
- 4 Quails
- 5 Yellow-Bellied Slider turtles (one dead turtle in an aquarium)
- 6 Rabbits (including five pregnant rabbits)
- 2 Guinea pigs
In addition to the animal neglect charges, McGowan is charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of recklessly endangering another person.
McCowan first gained attention after he came forward as the owner of an alligator named Chomp, who police found wandering through Beechview the night of June 5.
The animals are now being cared for by various rescue agencies.
It should be illegal to own these wild creatures. They have no business in a glass box in someone’s home. Look at the nightmare in the everglades from idiots owning pythons.