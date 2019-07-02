Filed Under:Alligator, Exotic Animals, Local TV, Marc McGowan, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who had dozens of exotic animals seized from his Beechview home earlier this month is being charged with 36 counts of animal neglect.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at the home of Marc McGowan on June 11 and found 33 animals inside in poor conditions. Some were dead, some were alive.

He voluntarily surrounded them over to animal welfare agents, who brought them to the Humane Animal Rescue.

According to police, the following animals were removed from the home:

  • 3 alligators
  • 1 Burmese Python
  • 1 Granite Burmese Python
  • 1 Rattlesnake
  • 2 Green Iguanas
  • 2 small iguanas
  • 1 Nile Monitor Lizard
  • 4 Hairless rats
  • 4 Quails
  • 5 Yellow-Bellied Slider turtles (one dead turtle in an aquarium)
  • 6 Rabbits (including five pregnant rabbits)
  • 2 Guinea pigs

In addition to the animal neglect charges, McGowan is charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

RELATED STORIES:

McCowan first gained attention after he came forward as the owner of an alligator named Chomp, who police found wandering through Beechview the night of June 5.

The animals are now being cared for by various rescue agencies.

Comments
  1. Jerry Kruth says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:58 PM

    It should be illegal to own these wild creatures. They have no business in a glass box in someone’s home. Look at the nightmare in the everglades from idiots owning pythons.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s