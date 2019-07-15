BLAIRSVILLE Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in custody in connection to a shooting at a hotel in Blairsville.
The Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday on Twitter that Justin Edwin Libengood was taken into custody without incident.
Keep the tips coming, thank you!! pic.twitter.com/MEgWTe6O4w
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 15, 2019
Police issued a warrant for Libengood on July 10 for his alleged role in an attempted robbery at a Blairsville Days Inn Hotel room on July 1.
Libengood, 30, was charged July 10 with four felonies, including two second-degree felonies.
Investigators said Libengood attempted to rob David Lee McGinnis inside a hotel room at the hotel on 1085 Route 22 Highway West on July 1. Libengood brandished a firearm in the alleged act, police said, and a physical altercation ensued inside the room.
McGinnis was taken into custody on July 10 in Indiana County.
Why was the person being robbed taken into custody?