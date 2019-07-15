  • KDKA TVOn Air

BLAIRSVILLE Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in custody in connection to a shooting at a hotel in Blairsville.

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday on Twitter that Justin Edwin Libengood was taken into custody without incident.

Police issued a warrant for Libengood on July 10 for his alleged role in an attempted robbery at a Blairsville Days Inn Hotel room on July 1.

Libengood, 30, was charged July 10 with four felonies, including two second-degree felonies.

Investigators said Libengood attempted to rob David Lee McGinnis inside a hotel room at the hotel on 1085 Route 22 Highway West on July 1. Libengood brandished a firearm in the alleged act, police said, and a physical altercation ensued inside the room.

McGinnis was taken into custody on July 10 in Indiana County.

  1. Ken Oswald says:
    July 15, 2019 at 12:01 PM

    Why was the person being robbed taken into custody?

