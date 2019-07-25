



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of an alligator captured in Beechview was back in court Thursday morning to face dozens of counts of animal neglect.

Mark McGowan waived his preliminary hearing to trial on 38 counts of neglect and cruelty.

UPDATE: Mark McGowan’s preliminary hearing was waived. Hear from his attorney at Noon on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/LBPBCCNkio — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 25, 2019

McGowan came forward after he said his five-foot alligator, Chomp, escaped out of his Beechview home. Chomp was later found along a city street on June 6.

Animal rescue workers cornered Chomp next to a garage in order to capture the angry gator.

Days later, officers seized 32 animals from McGowan’s home, saying they were living in poor conditions.

Mark McGowan just walked into municipal court for his preliminary hearing. He is facing multiple charges after several reptiles and animals were removed from his Beechview home including Chomp the alligator. pic.twitter.com/gI2UwGpRDS — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 25, 2019

Multiple dead animals were also discovered.

