PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of an alligator captured in Beechview was back in court Thursday morning to face dozens of counts of animal neglect.
Mark McGowan waived his preliminary hearing to trial on 38 counts of neglect and cruelty.
McGowan came forward after he said his five-foot alligator, Chomp, escaped out of his Beechview home. Chomp was later found along a city street on June 6.
Animal rescue workers cornered Chomp next to a garage in order to capture the angry gator.
Days later, officers seized 32 animals from McGowan’s home, saying they were living in poor conditions.
Multiple dead animals were also discovered.
