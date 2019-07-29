WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA)– Check your most recent Cash 5 Lottery ticket, you may be a jackpot winner.
A jackpot-winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket worth $500,00 was sold at the Giant Eagle in West Mifflin on Friday, July 26.
The winning numbers are: 02-05-18-24-33
The store, located at 1356 Hoffman Blvd., West Mifflin, has earned $500 for selling the winning ticket.
RELATED STORIES:
• $200,000 Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Allegheny County
• $3 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Armstrong County
• Winning Match 6 Lottery Ticket Worth $4.1 Million, Sold In Allegheny Co.
• Winning Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Washington Co.
The winner can be identified after the ticket is validated and the prize is claimed.
The Pennsylvania Lottery commission says more than 37,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
You must log in to post a comment.