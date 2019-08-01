



UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The driver of a tri-axle truck is now facing third-degree murder charges in connection with a crash in Fayette County that left three people dead, including a young boy.

The boy, 4-year-old Hunter Gibbs of McClellandtown, was killed back on June 18 when the tri-axle truck collided with the Ford pickup truck he was riding in on Route 21 in German Township.

State police filed a long list of charges Wednesday afternoon against Wilbert Burnsworth, of Connellsville, who was driving the tri-axle truck. He was taken into custody late Thursday morning.

WEB EXTRA: Wilbert Burnsworth Arrested —

Burnsworth is facing three counts each of murder in the third degree, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle while driving under influence, homicide by vehicle, DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other summary offenses.

WATCH: News Conference —

According to Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower, Burnsworth was found to have benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine, as well as fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system at the time of the crash.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing him weaving across lanes “for some time” before the fatal crash.

Eventually, police say the Peterbilt tri-axle crossed the double yellow line and struck the victims’ Ford F-150 pickup truck. The babysitter of the 4-year-old victim, 20-year-old Kayla Burwell, was driving.

She was taken to Uniontown Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Little Hunter and Burwell’s father, 53-year-old Ronald, died at the scene. Crews had to cut Ronald Burwell from the wreckage.

Gibbs had just celebrated his fourth birthday only two days earlier.

Authorities have not yet said where they found Burnsworth.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.