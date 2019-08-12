



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For years, the “Madden Curse” has stymied many NFL players after they grace the cover of the popular video game.

Antonio Brown was on the cover last season, and now fans are finding a very ironic coincidence that aligns with his latest injury.

When Brown was on the cover of Madden 19 that was released at the beginning of the 2018 season, the game engine “Frostbite” was included in the bottom of the cover.

I just discovered something GROUNDBREAKING. Antonio Brown is on the cover of madden 19. So is the word FROSTBITE. The madden curse just went to a whole new level….oh and if you think I’m kidding 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MvIvi0s2ty — Bryan Johnson (@BMoney1287) August 11, 2019

Brown recently burned his feet in a cryotherapy chamber, leading to some pretty bad frostbite. On top of that, Brown has filed a grievance with the NFL over the use of his old helmet in games and practices. The helmet has been banned from use by the league and players association for safety concerns.

Some may say the end of the 2018 season and offseason drama with the Steelers was Brown’s Madden curse, but fans think the evidence is overwhelming.

“@AB84 it’s a shame the Madden curse is real”

@AB84 it’s a shame the Madden curse is real pic.twitter.com/Z9n5UHBaB1 — Fiore (@realfiore24) August 12, 2019

https://twitter.com/NJREALIST201/status/1160710661997060096