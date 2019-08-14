Comments
Man Facing Homicide Charges In Baby’s Death Apprehended
Police: Infant Found Dead Inside East Huntington Township Home
State Police confirmed that his extradition will take place sometime today.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Derrick Bass, the man accused of killing an infant in Westmoreland County will be extradited to Pennsylvania today, according to State Police.
Bass was arrested on July 15 near Cleveland.
Since his arrest, he has been fighting extradition.
He is charged with killing an 11-month-old girl in East Huntington. According to the police, Bass was watching the baby while her mother was at work.
