  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Baby Death, Cleveland, Derrick Bass, East Huntington, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, State Police


CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Derrick Bass, the man accused of killing an infant in Westmoreland County will be extradited to Pennsylvania today, according to State Police.

RELATED:

  • Man Facing Homicide Charges In Baby’s Death Apprehended
  • Police: Infant Found Dead Inside East Huntington Township Home

    • Bass was arrested on July 15 near Cleveland.

    Since his arrest, he has been fighting extradition.

    He is charged with killing an 11-month-old girl in East Huntington. According to the police, Bass was watching the baby while her mother was at work.

    State Police confirmed that his extradition will take place sometime today.

    Comments