



PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Council is set to vote later today on a proposed police review board.

If approved, the board would consist of nine unpaid members nominated by County Council and the County Executive.

It would not include anyone currently employed by law enforcement.

Also, the proposed review board would only have oversight over the Allegheny County Law Enforcement, but other municipalities could opt-in.

“What we’re calling for is to push Allegheny County policing from the 19th century, like a wild, wild west, into the 21st century,” community activist Khalid Raheem said outside the courthouse Tuesday before the meeting during a demonstration.

The family of Antwon Rose spoke out for the formation of such a board.

“I want this review board not because of what happened to Antwon, but because of what happened to a lot of residents in Allegheny County,” Michelle Kenney, Antwon Rose’s mother, said earlier this month.

However, others remain opposed.

The vote is set for tonight.

