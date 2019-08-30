Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Long-term closure for the northbound I-579 ramp to 7th Avenue will begin on Friday, September 6.
The closure will stay in effect for 700 consecutive days as a part of the Cap Urban Connector project construction in the City of Pittsburgh.
Usual traffic on Northbound I-579 to 7th Avenue will be detoured to the following streets:
• From northbound I-579, take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue off-ramp
• Turn right onto Washington Place
• Turn right onto Fifth Avenue
• Turn right onto 6th Avenue
• Turn right onto Grant Street
• Follow Grant Street back to 7th Avenue
• End detour
The ramp is projected to reopen on August 6, 2021.
