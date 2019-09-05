



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The teenager accused in a double shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on the Fourth of July will stand trial.

Camerin Caldwell, 18, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in court.

The shooting happened right after the fireworks celebration in the Agnes R. Katz Plaza in the Cultural District.

He was taken into custody on July 15.

According to the criminal complaint, Caldwell and a group of his friends were in a verbal argument with another group of guys over rap videos involving slander.

Police say when both groups ran into each other after the fireworks, their argument turned physical.

Digital footage of the plaza shows Caldwell raising his arm and firing several shots into the crowd. Two victims are seen falling to the ground in the video and Caldwell takes off with a gun in his hand.

A 16-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot six times.

Caldwell is charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and firearms violations.