



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Blue Slide Playground in Pittsburgh became a gathering point to remember Mac Miller.

On Friday, the playground was filled with those who wanted to remember Miller on the eve of his death.

The Celebration of Mac Miller began at the Blue Slide Park and was organized by the creators of the site, ‘The Mac Miller Memoir.’

In the city he loved, Miller rose to fame here for his musical talent, poetic lyrics and artistry

On Friday, some painted pictures of Miller, others danced to his hits.

Mark McCormick, Miller’s dad, addressed the crowd Friday and got choked up several times as he talked passionately about his son.

“He remained loyalest to his friends,” McCormick said. “He was always loving and kind to others.”

He looked into the faces of those at the park and shared some very important wisdom about drugs, life and pursuing dreams.

“I don’t care if you want to be an artist, you want to be an architect, you want to be a musician, you want to be an accountant … whenever that moment happens, I think we have to go all in on finding the thing that we love to do, that gives us joy in life.”

Mac Miller, 26, suffered a fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, in California.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors have charged a Hollywood Hills man in connection with the death of Miller.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, is accused of giving the Pittsburgh native counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl two days before his death, the Department of Justice said.

“Fentanyl-laced drugs killed my son,” McCormick said. “As I said, while many of us experimented with drugs when we were young, it’s not the same world out there. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth the risk.”

There is a Mac Miller Fund for anyone wishing to donate.

Miller’s dad says the money will go to humanitarian causes and of course, to support aspiring young artists especially those who don’t have opportunities like those Miller found here at home in Pittsburgh.