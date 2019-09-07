Comments
NASSAU, Bahamas (KDKA) — The Terrible Towel has seen several different locations; Wembley Stadium, The International Space Station, and now you can add swimming with sharks in the Bahamas to the list.
Heather Saxon and her husband Albert were on a shark dive in Nassau when of course, as all true Yinzers do, they made sure to break out their Terrible Towel.
“Sending the Steelers some love from the Bahamas during a shark dive!” Heather said on Facebook.
With Steelers season right around the corner, the legend of the Terrible Towel continues to grow.
