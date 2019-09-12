



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The violent death of an 8-year-old boy in New Castle has prompted a state lawmaker to call for changes in the parole process.

State Representative Aaron Bernstine wants inmates who’ve committed violent acts in prison to automatically stay incarcerated longer.

His bill is called “Markie’s Law” to honor Markie Mason, who was stabbed to death in July.

Keith Burley is accused of killing Mason.

He was out of prison after serving a minimum sentence, even though he was convicted of stabbing a fellow inmate while he was locked up.

“Would our legislation had been in place at the time, Markie Mason would be in school today,” Bernstine said.

Under Bernstine’s bill, an inmate would have to serve an additional two years for each violent conviction while incarcerated.