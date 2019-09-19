



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The woman accused of urinating on a display of potatoes inside the West Mifflin Walmart appeared before a judge Thursday.

KDKA spoke to the attorney representing a woman caught on video doing something some are saying was disgusting and shocking. He tells us his client just wants to move on with her life.

Grace Brown walked towards the magistrate’s office for her preliminary hearing this morning with her head down and a smile on her face.

“This is not the crime of the century, it was just a mistake made by a young woman,” Casey White, Brown’s attorney, said.

A mistake that, according to the judge, captivated more media attention than any other case he’s seen while in court.

It was on July 24 when Brown was captured on surveillance video at the West Mifflin Walmart urinating on a bin of potatoes.

She was charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

White KDKA his client was so drunk she didn’t know what she was doing.

“She’s a young woman, a 20-year-old girl, mortified, embarrassed,” said White.

For months, he says she’s been focused on getting better.

“She did an in-patient program, and she’s continuing that treatment recommended by professionals. She’s doing well,” he said.

The judge also said he wants Brown to come back in November and wants to see how she’s doing with these programs that she’s in. He says if she is still doing well, then some of the most serious charges could be dropped.