



DORMONT (KDKA) — A water main break is continuing to cause problems for people in the South Hills.

Water rushed down streets for hours, impacting roads, homes, businesses, schools and more after a water main break on Agnew Avenue and Becks Run Road in Carrick on Friday morning. The water was finally shut off around 11:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich estimates the hole left behind from the water main break is about 25 feet deep. The damage is extensive and the road will be closed indefinitely.

Officials began working to fill up water buffalos at various fire departments in the area.

It has caused headaches for many, including Matthew Olson of Mt. Lebanon.

He arrived at the Dormont Volunteer Fire Department to fill up water containers for his family, but the water buffalos were not filled yet.

“You can’t trust the water at home,” Olson said. “It’s remarkable how we take running water for granted.”

Officials evacuated three homes on East Agnew Avenue after water filled them.

“The firemen had to carry me out because I was so nervous, I thought I was going to drop dead,” Rose Gitzen said.

The Red Cross responded and picked up some of those displaced residents. The group also plans to pass out debit cards to help.

“It’s an absolute mess,” Paula Bauerke of the American Red Cross said.

To find the municipalities under the boil water advisory and locations of water buffaloes, click here.

WATCH: KDKA’s Jon Delano reports on the boil water advisory.

