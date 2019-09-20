BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Jewish leaders are preparing to discuss plans to commemorate the deadly shooting that killed 11 worshippers inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill almost a year ago.

The October 2018 shooting in the Tree of Life building was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Seven others were injured when, authorities say, gunman Robert Bowers opened fire. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Leaders of the three congregations whose members were attacked are gathering Friday to reflect on the past year and discuss plans for next month’s observance.

As the anniversary approaches, paintings by young people from around the world containing messages of support have replaced blue tarps covering a fence cordoning off the Tree of Life building. The art is part of the #HeartsTogether: The Art of Rebuilding, a campaign to beautify the synagogue’s fence. There were submissions from 11 states and New Zealand.

