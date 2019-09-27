



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The two sisters who were attacked at a North Side gas station are sharing their side of the story.

The incident was caught on video at an Exxon in Marshall-Shadeland, and the disturbing video went viral on social media.

The women say they feared for their lives and they’re still suffering — not just physically, but emotionally.

The defense attorney for the two sisters who were assaulted said what happened was atrocious. He described the video of the attack as horrifying.

Attorney Todd Hollis didn’t go into detail on what was said before the violent fight began at the Exxon gas station last Friday, but did say that regardless of the dispute, the violence against these women was unnecessary.

The two sisters shared how they felt at the time when the attack happened.

“I’m not sure what one word best describes the feeling of hurt anger and fear all at once, but that’s how I felt at the time me and my sister were being targeted by these men,” said Ashia Regan.

“We are hardworking, tax-paying Americans. As customers, we deserve to be treated with respect. We are not thugs, we are not animals, we are human beings,” said Jamila Regan.

RELATED STORIES:

Elected officials were also at the press conference, saying they wanted to show their support for the women.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has charged all three men with simple assault. Officials are requesting that the DA upgrade the charges to aggravated assault.

The fight started as a verbal confrontation over gasoline spilled outside and escalated into a physical altercation.

Cell phone video shows three men continually attacking two female customers in the parking lot.

People protested outside of the gas station, calling for it to be shut down.

On Thursday, the owner of the gas station terminated the operator’s lease.

Attorney David Shrager, who represents the two gas station employees charged, calls the incident that was caught on camera “a dispute over $17 that got majorly out of hand.”