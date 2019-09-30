



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It seems as though former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is ready to move on after his firing.

Hurdle was let go Sunday afternoon just hours before the final game of the regular season, and just days after reports surfaced that he was given a guarantee by the team he would be back in 2020.

Pittsburgh decided to retain general manager Neal Huntington and the rest of the management staff. Huntington spoke to reporters following the announcement of Hurdle’s departure.

The former manager spoke with KDKA’s Jen Borrasso via text message Monday morning about his situation.

“I’m too blessed to be stressed,” Hurdle said during the exchange. “God’s got me right where He wants me. Honored to serve. Humbled to help.”

Pitching coach Ray Searage told reporters he expects his days are numbered with the organization on Sunday, but there has not been any other moves made by the Pirates front office yet.