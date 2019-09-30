



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates fans have been vocal following the firing of manager Clint Hurdle.

On Sunday, Hurdle was fired after spending nine seasons as the team’s manager. Hurdle went 735-720-1 at the helm.

The former manager spoke with KDKA’s Jen Borrasso via text message Monday morning about his situation.

“I’m too blessed to be stressed,” Hurdle said during the exchange. “God’s got me right where He wants me. Honored to serve. Humbled to help.”

Hurdle led the Pirates to the playoffs three times, but the squad did not win a playoff series.

Some fans say a shakeup was inevitable in light of a dismal 2019 season when the Pirates went 69-93.

“I think change needed to come … and the lack of leadership, I think that’s apparent with fighting within the clubhouse,” said one fan.

Some fans felt Hurdle was the odd-man-out.

“I think he was just the scapegoat,” one fan said.

Hurdle’s impact on local fans reaches outside of PNC Park.

He worked with local charities during his time in Pittsburgh.

“That man is a champion for Pittsburgh,” said Fran Brace of the Salvation Army. “The compassion that man has … is second to none.”

The Salvation Army previously honored Hurdle for his dedication to service in the community.

He also donated the “Clint Hurdle Experience,” where someone could meet Hurdle, watch batting practice and a game.

“He was an excellent leader and servant here in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Ed Glover, who runs Urban Impact Foundation.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly offered this statement to KDKA: