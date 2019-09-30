PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks the first Monday without a printed edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Starting this week, the Post-Gazette is now only publishing newspapers on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
In August 2018, the Post-Gazette cut Tuesday and Saturday editions.
The paper will continue to publish a daily digital edition.
“We are at a major tipping point again, with newspapers cutting back all across the country and print going away,” Andrew Conte, founding director of the Point Park Center for Media Innovation, said earlier this year.
Conte says the disappearance of newspapers is happening all across the county.
“It’s devastating to communities,” Conte said. “Not only do they lose their news, it erodes everything else in terms of civic participation. People vote less, people are less engaged with what’s going on in the community. People are less aware of the kind of decisions their elected officials are making.”
