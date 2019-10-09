Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing a charge of attempted bank robbery after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.
Emanuel Luna, a 54-year-old from Pittsburgh, allegedly entered the First National Bank in a wheelchair on August 13, approached the teller with a note stating he had a bomb and would detonate it if he didn’t receive at least $50,000.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police Investigating Attempted Bank Robbery On South Side From Man In Wheelchair
- Police Arrest Suspect In Attempted South Side Bank Robbery
After getting no money from the teller, Luna left the bank and was seen walking with a cane near 12th and Carson Street on surveillance video.
If found guilty, Luna faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000 dollars.
You must log in to post a comment.