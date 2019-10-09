  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just three days after being knocked out of the game with a concussion, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph participated in practice on Wednesday

Rudolph left Sunday’s game against the Ravens after taking a hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rudolph is still in the concussion protocol and practicing doesn’t mean he’ll play on Sunday against the Chargers.

The Steelers travel to Los Angeles on Sunday night to take on the Chargers at 8:20.

