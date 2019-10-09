PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just three days after being knocked out of the game with a concussion, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph participated in practice on Wednesday
Teammates Devlin Hodges and T.J. Watt said it was good to see Mason Rudolph at practice today. Waiting on the #Steelers first practice report for Week 6.
— Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) October 9, 2019
Rudolph left Sunday’s game against the Ravens after taking a hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rudolph is still in the concussion protocol and practicing doesn’t mean he’ll play on Sunday against the Chargers.
From NFL Now: #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, still in the concussion protocol, is expected to attempt to practice, source said. This does not necessarily mean he’ll play on Sunday, however. pic.twitter.com/Qnwg5VtYGo
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2019
The Steelers travel to Los Angeles on Sunday night to take on the Chargers at 8:20.
