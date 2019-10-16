PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been cleared from concussion protocol.
According to Burt Lauten, the Steelers director of communications, Rudolph was cleared by an independent neurological consultant.
This afternoon #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph was cleared by an independent neurological consultant to fully return to action following the team’s bye weekend. Rudolph is no longer in the concussion protocol.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 16, 2019
“Rudolph was cleared by an independent neurological consultant to fully return to action following the team’s bye weekend. Rudolph is no longer in the concussion protocol,” the tweet reads.
The announcement came on Wednesday, hours after Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Rudolph is still the starting quarterback despite the Duck Dynasty mania.
Rudolph went into concussion protocol after taking a big hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas on Oct. 6.
Thomas was fined $21,000 for the hit that knocked the Steelers quarterback out of the game.
Backup Devlin Hodges then stepped in for Rudolph.
You must log in to post a comment.