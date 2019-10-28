TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A judge convicted a man of third-degree murder in a shooting at a bar in Duquesne.

The judge determined that Carl Jones shot and killed Donnell Demery at 1313 Saloon in Duquesne.

The murder happened in August of last year, the same week there was a fire at the bar.

During the investigation, authorities determined Demery had gotten into an argument with Jones.

Donnell Demery, 54, was initially in critical condition, but later died at a local hospital.

The saloon is now closed.

