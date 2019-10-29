Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated Brian Dumoulin and Alex Galchenyuk from injured reserve.
The team announced the transaction on Tuesday.
Dumoulin was put on injured reserve Oct. 21 with a lower-body injury.
Galchenyul was placed on injured reserve Oct. 9 with an undisclosed injury.
ACTIVATED! 💪
Brian Dumoulin and Alex Galchenyuk have been activated from injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/F4PEdBBM18
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 29, 2019
