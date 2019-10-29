TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated Brian Dumoulin and Alex Galchenyuk from injured reserve.

The team announced the transaction on Tuesday.

Dumoulin was put on injured reserve Oct. 21 with a lower-body injury.

Galchenyul was placed on injured reserve Oct. 9 with an undisclosed injury.

