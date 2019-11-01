



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Things will calm down today as temperatures have cooled significantly since yesterday.

The Wind Advisory does remain in place until 10 a.m. for the ridges and Laurel Highlands.

Expect to see overcast skies for the morning hours with clearing skies for the afternoon. By 4 p.m., we should be seeing plenty of sunshine. Even with the sunshine, temperatures today will be on the cold side with highs getting back to the mid- to maybe low-40s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is predicting Pittsburgh will see a high of 43 degrees.

There is a tiny passing shower chance today for mainly places north of I-80. This is due primarily to cold air blowing over the warm Lake Erie lake water.

Saturday morning will be a chilly one with lows around 30 degrees for Pittsburgh and plenty of communities starting the day in the 20s. We get another blast of cool air as a trough descends from the northwest. This will reinforce the cold temperatures already in place, with us seeing highs in the mid-40s both on Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED STORIES:

Smiley says temperatures will be back in the 50s for highs beginning on Monday. No big rain chances are forecast for the next seven days currently.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.