PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sam Lafferty is on the move again.
The Penguins recalled the forward from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the team announced Tuesday.
Lafferty is a Hollidaysburg, Pa. native who made his NHL debut Oct. 8 before being sent back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 31.
Lafferty has tallied six points in 10 games with the Penguins this season.
With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2018-2019, Lafferty led the team in assists, posting 36. In 80 American Hockey League games with the Baby Pens, he has scored 14 goals, 38 assists and 52 points.
He was drafted 113th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
