



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Penguins went all-out to honor U.S. Military Veterans over the weekend ahead of Veterans Day.

The Pens invited selected veterans to their practice at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry Friday, while captain Sidney Crosby donated the car he won for being named the All-Star Game MVP last season in San Jose to a veteran as well.

One of the special guests to the Veterans Day celebration game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night was 101-year-old Elva O’Brien Bertha. The World War II Veteran was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, while receiving a Bronze Star for her service.

O’Brien Bertha is a long-time Pittsburgh Penguins fan, but had never attended a game in-person.

The Penguins decided to change that over the weekend, as they honored her with free tickets to the game and a special tribute to her on the jumbotron.

“Welcome to the game, Bronze Star recipient, 1st Lieutenant Elva O’Brien Bertha! Thank you for your service.”

She rose to a standing ovation from the crowd at PPG Paints Arena in what was a very special moment!