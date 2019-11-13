



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man already in custody is suspected of holding up at least nine businesses, spanning six different Pittsburgh neighborhoods and towns.

Sean Randy Beach is currently in the Allegheny County Jail after he was arrested Monday for robbing the CoGo’s on South Park Road.

The police said between Oct. 18 and Monday, the 48-year-old robbed a Jimmy John’s and Brueggers Bagels in Oakland before holding up a Sincerely Yogurt, Dairy Queen and Carson News in the South Side.

He then moved to an Exxon gas station and the Hollywood Theater in Dormont, Donatelli’s Italian Food market in Bloomfield before the CoGo’s.

Beach was arrested Monday after an officer spotted him fleeing on foot with a cash drawer.

He also attempted to rob two other businesses on the day he was arrested. Beach was already wanted on parole violations.

According to the complaints, Beach confessed to at least seven of the robberies. He said he had recently been on a downhill spiral after he lost his vehicle and fell into a depression.

He apologized to all his victims.

In six of the robberies, Beach came away with about $1,000. In the other three, he ran with nothing.