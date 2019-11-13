PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect in two Pittsburgh robberies has been arrested.
Pittsburgh Police arrested 20-year-old Deven Green from the West End for two recent robberies at local businesses — one at Rite Aid and another at Family Dollar. Green was taken into custody on Tuesday.
The first robbery Green allegedly committed was at the Rite Aid on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Oct. 30. Employees at that Rite Aid told police the robber was buying candy when he allegedly reached into the register to take the money.
Police say the second robbery Green is accused of happened on Nov. 4 at the Family Dollar on the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue.
While Green is now apprehended, police say they are continuing to investigate other recent robberies at Pittsburgh businesses.
