



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The fallout continues after the Steelers and Browns game ended with a brawl.

Browns Defensive Lineman Myles Garrett tackled Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph. After the two started fighting, Garrett rips off Rudolph’s helmet and hits him over the head with it.

On Friday, it was all people were talking about.

“How can you not?” Montour High School Football Coach Lou Cerro said. “When I saw that last night, I was stunned.”

He couldn’t believe this rivalry game in front of a prime time audience was going to end like this.

“I’ve never seen anything like that on the football field. It was almost like assault,” Cerro said.

He believes coaches need to show their players this situation and let them know there is no place for this type of violence and aggression in football.

“If they would do that, they would never play another down of football again. The day and age of social media, everyone will see what this kid did. He will never play a down of college of football or anything else after that,” Cerro told KDKA.

Cerro’s concern is his players are at an impressionable age and try to do what they watch in college football and the pros.

What’s the pay looking like ?💰 Missing a few checks next couple weeks 😂🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/TTmpsJaSx8 — Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) November 15, 2019

“I’m just so glad the NFL came down hard on everyone involved,” he said.

As for the Steelers and Browns who meet again on Dec. 1, Cerro said they need to keep their emotions in check.

“Now you just go out there. You beat them up in the right way — point to the scoreboard at the end of the game and show them that we’re the better team,” he said.

Cerro says you have to win with class and lose with class.

He believes last night was a black-eye for the league.

