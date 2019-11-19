



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Officials have issued an arrest warrant for a 22-year-old man wanted in a home invasion and fatal shooting last week in Wilkinsburg.

On Monday, the police released a surveillance image of a suspect in the incident, and the community helped officials identify the man as Brandon Franklin.

Franklin is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, robbery, burglary and recklessly endangering another person.

Franklin is 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, police said. He is known to frequent the Homewood area.

During the home invasion last Thursday night, three men, a woman and a baby were held at gunpoint by two men who forced their way into the home on Woodlawn Avenue.

One of the men was shot and killed by the armed suspects, who then ran from the home.

The 42-year-old victim’s name has not been released.