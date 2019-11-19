



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now is your chance to help make the Santa Spectacular better and brighter than ever.

The Santa Spectacular is one of the biggest events of Light Up Night in downtown Pittsburgh.

It is when Santa lands at Point State Park.

And this year, it is going to be bigger than ever.

Everyone is being asked to shine the flashlight on their cell phone toward the sky at exactly 7:40 p.m. on Friday night, so Santa can see where he’s landing.

A helicopter will also fly over and take a photo, just before the fireworks go off.

This year’s Light Up Night headliner on the Comcast Main Stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard is singer and American Idol alum Adam Lambert, who was most recently in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena with Queen.