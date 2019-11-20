Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDK) — The honors keep coming in for country duo Dan + Shay.
The pair was nominated for two GRAMMY awards on Wednesday.
The duo’s song “Speechless” is under consideration for best country duo/ group performance, as well as best country song.
In February, Dan + Shay won a GRAMMY for best country duo/group performance for their song “Tequila.”
One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native.
A recording by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra was also nominated for three GRAMMY awards.
You must log in to post a comment.