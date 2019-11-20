  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Country Music, Dan + Shay, Grammy, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDK) — The honors keep coming in for country duo Dan + Shay.

The pair was nominated for two GRAMMY awards on Wednesday.

The duo’s song “Speechless” is under consideration for best country duo/ group performance, as well as best country song.

In February, Dan + Shay won a GRAMMY for best country duo/group performance for their song “Tequila.”

One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native.

A recording by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra was also nominated for three GRAMMY awards.

