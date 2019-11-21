



LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KDKA) — Jaime Feden previously spoke to KDKA News about discriminated she believed she faced because of her small stature.

A few years ago, KDKA had a one-on-one interview with Feden, whose remains were positively identified by officials on Thursday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee confirmed that the Clark County Coroner’s Office positively identified the discovered remains of the 33-year-old Feden, who was reported missing out of Bethel Park on Nov. 14.

Sheriff Lee said the coroner’s office used dental records and will no longer need to send out for DNA analysis for positive identification.

Feden’s family has been notified.

KDKA sat down and talked one-on-one with Feden several years ago, when she reached out to the news station to tell a story of discrimination.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reported “29-year-old Jaime Feden is often mistaken as a child, she was diagnosed with a rare condition called VATER syndrome.”

During her interview, Feden talked about her daily struggles due to VATER Syndrome.

“People don’t believe me. They always say, ‘You’re not 29,’” said Feden.

Feden reached out to KDKA after an incident at the Meadows Casino.

She said she forgot her ID and they wouldn’t let her inside, saying she looked too young.

“I’ve had people come up to me on the street and say, ‘Where’s your mom?'” Feden said.

In the exclusive video, Feden walked around the fountain at Gateway Center with a male friend who accompanied her to the interview.

Feden said he’s the one who went with her to the casino that night.

“I was singled out and the only reason is because of my size,” said Feden

Fast forward to Sept. 25 of this year.

Police tell KDKA her on-again, off-again boyfriend John Chapman told officers that’s when he drove Jaime to Las Vegas.

Once out there, police say Chapman admitted to using zip ties to bind Feden’s hands and feet before tying her to a signpost.

He then allegedly told police he put duct tape over her mouth and nose, suffocating her.