



LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Officials said the body found in a Nevada desert has been positively identified as Jaime Feden.

The Clark County Coroner confirmed the identified through dental records and her family has been notified. Officials will no longer send out for DNA analysis for positive identification.

Feden was last seen in Bethel Park on Sept. 15. John Chapman is accused of kidnapping and killing Feden.

The criminal complaint reports that Chapman told police he convinced Feden to drive to the desert in September.

Once out there, police say Chapman admitted to using zip ties to bind Feden’s hands and feet before tying her to a signpost.

He then allegedly told police he put duct tape over her mouth and nose, suffocating her.

A detective contacted the Clark County Nevada Coroners Office and said they found a dead, unidentified woman on Oct. 5.

They said the description matched Feden’s description

The criminal complaint identifies Chapman as Feden’s boyfriend and says she has a “tumultuous” past with him.

The Lincoln County Sheriff will be sending deputies to Pennsylvania to continue investigating.

If homicide charges end up being filed, the case will be handled in Nevada.

Chapman would be extradited to Nevada if charged with homicide.

