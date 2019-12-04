



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman charged with stabbing NFL free agent and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor appeared in court for a hearing Wednesday morning, where a judge denied her bail.

The hearing for Shalaya Briston, Pryor’s girlfriend, lasted about 20 minutes.

Briston’s attorney was trying to get the judge to agree a “nominal bond,” but the judge denied that request.

Her family, including her mother, father and aunt, were there for the hearing and appeared visibly upset when the judge made the ruling.

Pryor was stabbed early Saturday morning at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in the North Side after an argument.

On Tuesday evening, Pryor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, saying he is out of ICU. He had bandages on his chest and left arm.

In the post, Pryor says he “coded twice” and “stared death in the eye” before doctors revived him.

Briston’s attorney, Lee Rothman, says his client was acting in self defense on the night of the stabbing.

He believes because Briston has no criminal record and has a job that she is not a risk or threat to the public.

She is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Rothman says not only is he deeply disappointed in the judge’s decision, but believes because Pryor is an athlete he is looked at differently.

“We’re extremely disappointed in this ruling,” Rothman said. “First off, this is a situation where a young lady was being attacked by a 6-foot-4, 230 pound man who is a superior athlete in her own home, and for the judge to make a finding that she’s a danger to the community seems to suggest that ‘women beware, if you’re being assaulted and you defend yourself that you’re going to be held in jail without bond.'”

Pryor is charged with assault for his role in the fight.

He is scheduled to have a news conference with his attorneys Wednesday afternoon.

